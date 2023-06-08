LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – When it comes to police officers, they’re there to protect and serve, among many other things. Some in Columbiana County went one step further to provide.

For almost two years, officers with the Lisbon Police Department watched a young man walk past their station on Route 45 on his way to work.

“We wave to him all the time, we say hi,” said Officer Neil Clark.

In the past, officers have given him a ride when it was raining, but Lieutenant Shar Daub and Chief Mike Abraham decided they wanted to do something more.

“We actually all went in and used our police auxiliary fund and purchased him a bicycle. That way, he could ride to work every day, make it a little quicker for him, a little easier,” Clark said.

“I was shocked,” said John Badger, who received the bike.

A few weeks ago, Badger was given a Mongoose bike while working his job as a cook at Italo’s.

“They just came up here and introduced it to me,” he said.

Before getting some two-wheeled freedom, Badger used to walk the 3 miles to work and it would take him 40 to 50 minutes.

“I mean, he’s walking to work every day, so it’s not something you see all the time. I mean, obviously, he’s got a good work ethic, so to be able to help him make it a little easier feels good,” Clark said.

Now, it takes him about 30 minutes to bike to work.

“It’s better than walking, I love it,” Badger said.

“It’s just really cool. It’s cool to help out the community and give back,” Clark said.