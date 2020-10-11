33 News at 6

Local nursing homes prepare for indoor visits Monday

Indoor visits at these facilities have been off limits since March

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local nursing homes and assisted living facilities are reopening to indoor visitors Monday.

Indoor visits at these facilities have been off limits since March. In June, Ohio began allowing outdoor visitation at assisted living facilities and at nursing homes in late July.

These visits will be limited to two people at a time for 30 minutes. Visits will be in a designated area of a facility and visits must be scheduled in advance.

The decision will be up to each facility to determine if they’re ready.

