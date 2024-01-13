(WKBN) — Hunters across the state checked 12,712 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s 2024 muzzleloader season. In the three-county First News coverage area, 704 deer were checked.

The 2024 Ohio muzzleloader season spanned from Jan. 6-9. Data provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife reflects a decrease in white-tail deer checked in 2024, with 13,611 checked in 2023. Over the last three years, the four-day season average was 12,255.

During the 2024 season, hunters took 3,327 antlered deer, 7,797 does, 1,284 button bucks, and 304 bucks with shed antlers or antlers shorter than 3 inches.

Columbiana County hunters checked 309 deer, the 11th-highest harvest in the state. Trumbull County saw 250 deer harvested, and Mahoning County reported 145.

Hunters have checked 203,608 deer with all implements during the 2023-24 season as of Jan. 9. That total includes 10,039 deer taken with a gun during the youth season, 70,118 deer harvested in the seven-day gun season and another 15,469 deer checked during the two-day gun weekend. The bow harvest thus far is 95,079, with the archery season open until Sunday, Feb. 4.

As of Jan. 9, the Division of Wildlife has issued 412,956 deer permits. Ohio is a popular destination for out-of-state hunters, and hunters from all 50 states have purchased licenses for the 2023-24 season. The states with the most nonresident Ohio hunters are Pennsylvania (7,537 licenses sold), Michigan (5,158), West Virginia (3,624), North Carolina (3,281), and New York (3,069).

Last year, hunters generated $1.9 billion in economic spending in Ohio, according to a recent report released by the Wildlife Management Institute, Responsive Management, and Southwick Associates. The research found that 5% of Ohio’s adults, about 500,000 individuals, participate in hunting, with 91% of those hunters taking part in deer hunting.

All deer harvested in Ohio are required to be checked in the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System. This mandatory reporting gives the Division of Wildlife a long-term data set that aids wildlife biologists in monitoring deer health, distribution, and relative abundance.