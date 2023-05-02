YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local nonprofit organization known as the “Persayus Way Project” is committed to reducing violence, cleaning up the city, and spreading peace and love.

The group is hosting a community outreach event next month to help residents understand various departments and resources available within the City of Youngstown, while also introducing small businesses that may be in need of assistance.

The event will include a moment of silence to honor the loved ones the city has lost to gun violence, followed by a prayer.

The group’s founder said their goal is to increase the peace in the city by strengthening the community.

“I just want the community to come together. It’s time. The more we build our community together, the more power we’ll have to bring our city back to peace,” said Million Perry.

The funds raised from the event will go toward building the Persayus Castle Park in honor of the 10-year-old girl who was shot and killed in her Youngstown home in August of 2021.

The event is from 3:30 to 8 p.m. July 23 at East High School.