Local nonprofit treats community to free night of skating

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a fun Saturday afternoon for the community at Youngstown Skate in Boardman, held by the local nonprofit Safe Zone.

People of all ages were treated to a night of free skating.

Safe Zone is a Youngstown based organization focused on the community, and this was their way of giving back for Easter.

This event helped give people some enjoyment in hard times.

“With COVID going on, you know, I mean, it brings back stuff. They have somewhere to go, something to do, and with safe places and things like that, you don’t have to worry about being out in the streets and getting in trouble and things like that. That’s one of the main things we like to do is keep them off the streets and keep them out of trouble,” said Leonard Carter, CEO of Safe Zone.

Safe Zone takes pride in educating children on safety and good habits.

They also plan to hold more activities like this throughout 2021.