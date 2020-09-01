Local nonprofit partners with food chain to help dogs and cats in the Valley

Buster's Brigade is working to help the dogs and cats in Mahoning County

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new nonprofit in the Valley is getting its name out to the community to draw in some support.

Buster’s Brigade is working to help the dogs and cats in Mahoning County.

On Tuesday, they partnered with Chick-fil-A to raise money to help families with emergency vetting and vet bills. The nonprofit also assists the Mahoning Valley food bank.

“Since January, we’ve had over $12,000 in vetting bills that we have paid for families in this area, so we’re trying to build our funds back up so we can continue to help families in Mahoning and surrounding counties,” said founder Donna Sekman.

Ten percent of the proceeds go to the nonprofit. They have another fundraiser scheduled for Sept. 9.