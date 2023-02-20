EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A local non-profit organization is working to get supplies to families with young children in East Palestine.

Project MKC is helping distribute diapers, baby wipes and toiletries at the Way Station in East Palestine.

The nonprofit is also working with larger organizations like Baby2Baby for more assistance.

Justin Coffin, of Project MKC, said they are focused on helping families for as long as they need it — not just in the coming weeks.

“We want to keep them in the forefront and get them the things they need, especially the kids and families that need supplies,” he said.

They plan to have water shipped to East Palestine through the coming months.

More information about Project MKC and its assistance is available at projectmkc.org.