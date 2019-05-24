Local non-profit holds food giveaway to help tackle childhood hunger

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) - In Columbiana County, a non-profit organization is doing its part to help tackle childhood hunger in our community.

The Brightside Project hosted its first food giveaway for kids Thursday night at its headquarters in Salem.

Kids between the ages of 3 and 15, along with a parent or guardian, were invited to check out the pantry and pick out healthy non-perishable foods, plus a few treats to take home.

Brightside's founder, Scott Lewis, explained how it all works.

"We just want to give the children choices. Mom and dad get to register them, they have to meet income eligibility, but mom and dad just sit in the famous orange chairs that we have at the Brightside and then our volunteers will walk with the children and they get to walk through and choose their food," he said.

Lewis said the organization's goal is to do at least two more food giveaways for kids in Columbiana County over the summer.

The non-profit's hope is to keep expanding its program into neighboring counties to further help anyone experiencing food insecurity.