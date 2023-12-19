YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local native country music artist will be returning home for the holidays for two local concerts at the end of the month.

According to a press release, Taylor Borton, who now lives in Nashville, will be returning for “2 Nights of Live Music Feat. Pete The V.”

The show on Friday, December 29 will be at the Cork & Cap on Elm Road in Warren from 7-9 p.m. The show on Saturday, December 30 will be at Birdfish Brewing on East Park Avenue in Columbiana from 6-8 p.m.

According to Borton’s website, Borton credits John Prine, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and singer/songwriter Lori McKenna as her biggest musical influences. In 2020, Burton released her debut single and music video, “Give A Damn.” She recently released a self-produced CD titled “Lyrics In My Head.”

Both concerts are free to attend.