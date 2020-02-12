Local NAACP concerned about number of fights in Youngstown Schools last year

Local News

Youngstown's NAACP branch will hold a news conference on Wednesday to address the impact on students

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Wednesday, the Youngstown branch of the NAACP will hold a news conference to discuss a large number of fights from the 2018-19 school year in Youngstown Schools.

The NAACP has reported, and school officials have confirmed, that there were 770 fights last school year, which averages to 85 fights a month.

The NAACP also released videos of two fights, both involving girls. One took place on a school bus and the other in a hallway.

“There needs to be a broader solution-oriented conversation that will help the community as a whole. The current state of our city and violence is overwhelming,” said Youngstown Schools CEO Justin Jennings. “My scholars had to walk through a murder investigation to get to school.”

The news conference will address how the fights impact students, teachers and the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com