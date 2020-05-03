Local musician turns to virtual performances

He's been going live on Facebook, interacting with listeners and even taking song requests

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – With everyone stuck at home, the music scene in the Valley has shifted to the internet.

“I’m thinking people can only watch TV and movies for so long,” said Terry Dach, a musician in Sharon. “They need a live connection.”

Even if that connection is virtual.

Dach has been performing live music in the Valley for over 40 years. It’s been only a couple weeks since he’s had to perform live from his living room.

“Now, I’m doing it three to four times a week. In the first few weeks, I was doing it everyday,” Dach said.

Dach says some of his favorite artists are doing the same thing online.

One including Tommy Emmanuel, who Dach describes as a guitar player’s guitar player.

John Legend and The Roots are among many major artists also using social media to connect with listeners.

Dach says one good thing about going virtual is people have a tendency to talk when listening to music in groups.

“They’re not really listening. They’re listening to maybe the music, but they’re not listening to the lyrics,” Dach said. “And, like I said, I come from the background where lyrics are very important.”