YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former prime minister of Ireland was at the Museum of Labor and Industry Friday to give a talk.

Bertie Ahern served as prime minister from 1997 to 2008. He’s known for negotiating the Good Friday agreement. It brought peace to Northern Ireland during the feud between Protestants and Catholics.

He received the Sean MacBride Humanitarian Award Friday thanks to the Ancient Order of Hibernians, an Irish-American organization.

“They’ve been here for a few hundred years, They play a very good role in keeping Irish interests alive all over the states,” Ahern said.

Ahren says his goal with these lectures is to keep Irish Americans informed about the political climate in Ireland.