YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown’s history is steeped in labor and a museum downtown preserves a lot of it from the steel era.

This year is the 30-year anniversary of the Industry and Labor museum.

To commemorate the milestone, they’re having a lecture series.

One speaker is retired YSU professor Dr. Tom Leary. He said the museum is good for people of all ages.

“People to come and explore that particular history both through our museum and we also have an archives library with both, for example, still and moving images of what it was once like to be in a steel plant,” said Leary.

The next presentation is Sept. 22 focusing on work in the Spanish community.