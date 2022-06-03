YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s gun violence claimed another young life this week as 16-year-old Isaiah Walker was killed near Homestead Park. Police are asking the community to come forward with information.

We spoke with the mother of another teen, just 14 years old, who was found murdered in January. She says she’s unhappy with the lack of communication she has received from police about her son’s case.

LeJena Solomon’s son Landon Lockhart was discovered murdered in January. On Thursday, he would have graduated from the eighth grade.

“I have never seen this much violence in my life. I lived and grew up in this house,” Solomon said.

Her house was shot up in April. Solomon also says her son’s grave has been vandalized.

“The detective, he doesn’t call me. He doesn’t keep me updated. If I call him I’m either going to voicemail. If I leave a message, it’s still not returned,” Solomon said.

Solomon says she confronted Chief Carl Davis at a Stop the Violence rally two weeks ago and was told to set up an appointment.

“If I call down there to get an appointment, am I going to get brushed off? ‘No, you’re not going to get brushed off.’ Exactly what I thought. I called down there and I got brushed off,” she said. “He’s so booked. I don’t know if I can get you an appointment.”

Police and city leaders have asked the public over and over again to help solve these crimes.

“Until someone says, ‘I know what happened, let me tell you what happened.’ So we can get that one person off the street,” said Mayor Tito Brown at a press conference on April 27.

Solomon says lack of communication with victims’ families is a major reason police have difficulty getting people to come forward with information about cases.

“If all of them had some communication with the public, the public might, could trust them,” Solomon said. “Not brief meetings where you’re just saying things to get that brownie point and then leave.”

But still, she wants to see people helping police solve cases.

“It doesn’t fall just on one person. It doesn’t fall just on the police department. It falls on our whole community,” Solomon said.

WKBN reached out to Youngstown police multiple times for this story but have not heard back from them.