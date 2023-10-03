WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A murder trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court was temporarily delayed Tuesday morning after someone in the gallery punched the defendant several times in the face.

Judge Cynthia Rice decided that the trial for Gavin Roberts will continue after consulting with prosecutors.

Roberts is accused of the November 2022 shooting death of Brice Hilton, 37, of Farrell, Pa.

Prosecutors say Roberts lured Hilton to Colonial Street and South Federlee Drive in Warren to buy a cellphone but instead shot and killed him.

Roberts’ case began Monday.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.