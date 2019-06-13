Local municipal courts preparing for changes to state’s speed camera law

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Changes are coming to Ohio’s speed camera law that will impact municipal courts like the one in Niles.

“It’s gonna be a lot of work for our clerks, a lot more than people realize,” said Niles Judge Christopher Shaker.

Shaker says his court is getting ready to handle the upcoming changes to the state’s speed camera law.

“This is a brand new animal,” he said.

Under the law, passed as part of the transportation bill, speed camera tickets are now required to be dealt with in a municipal court.

“Now, each individual court is going to have to hear the case, and part of the bill also says you cannot prosecute this as a criminal case,” said Sen. Sean O’Brien.

The law also says drivers who challenge these violations in court cannot be charged court costs and fees if they lose the case, unless the offense was in a school zone.

The city of Niles does not use handheld speed cameras, but Weathersfield does and it is one of the communities the Niles Municipal Court serves.

“We’re not planning on increasing staff, I promised I would not do that, I’m not gonna do that. We’re gonna take care of it but there’s gonna be a filing fee because there’s gonna be work, plus we’re gonna get a lot of calls,” Shaker said.

Shaker says they are still working out how much the filing cost will be with officials from Weathersfield, who will have to pay it for each ticket.

“For every picture taken, we have to have a filing fee because we have to develop a case and we have to receipt it,” Shaker said.

Changes to the law are set to take effect on July 3.

“We’ll be ready to go that day, that morning at 8 a.m., we’ll be ready,” Shaker said.