BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you were thinking of taking in a show at Movies 8 in Boardman, a new admission policy is now in place.

Voice from answering machine: “No one under the age of 18 is permitted in the theater after 7:30 p.m. without being accompanied by a parent and/or a legal guardian.”

That’s what you’ll hear if you call ahead to see what’s playing. Owners say they’ve been noticing more and more teenagers and kids showing up early for movies and hanging around.

“Just being generally disruptive and then when they do get into their movie and they’re talking or on their phones, just kind of annoying the other patrons,” said Movies 8 owner Brian DeCiancio.

DeCiancio says the change is similar to one that has been in effect at theater chains around the country, including Cinemark, which runs Tinseltown at the Southern Park Mall. Their policy is listed on the theater’s website.

“It may not be the exact age that we chose or the time, but they generally… it’s for the same reasons,” DeCiancio said.

Owners stress that the younger moviegoers have not been violent, but at the same time, they’re not looking to give other customers a reason to stay away.

“Been hard enough recovering after being closed with COVID, really don’t need more to hinder that,” DeCiancio said.

For now, the changes only affect movies showing at night.