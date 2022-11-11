WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Months after Zachary Woods was shot at a Liberty intersection, his mother, Natisha Lee, is fighting to build a community of those who are blind in the area.

Right now, Woods is working with a local man who is teaching him Braille.

Lee hopes the support will help him pursue his passion for music despite his circumstances.

“There’s not many blind rappers. And he just wants to continue his life and the things he was doing before this happened to him as much as he can and as best as he can,” Lee says. “He’s received a lot of love from the community.”

She’s holding a fundraiser at the FOCUS building in Warren to help build community support. There will be a turkey dinner, basket raffle and a live performance from Woods.

All the funds will go towards his future treatment, which includes getting a seeing-eye dog.

The fundraiser begins at 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information or tickets, contact Lee at 404-200-2903.