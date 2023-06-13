BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Masury mother accused of not only buying fireworks for her underage son, but also allowing children to light the fireworks off, causing serious injuries to a young girl, was in court for the first time on Tuesday.

Rachel Porterfield was arraigned in the Trumbull County Eastern District Court on a felony endangering children charge. The charge stems from what happened Saturday night at the Hilltop Gardens apartments on Addison Road in Masury. Police say an 11-year-old girl’s hand was seriously burned by fireworks.

“The account of the story given was that she was handed a firework that was inside a bottle that had been lit and upon the firework going off, it exploded in her hand,” said Det. Sgt. Aaron Kasiewicz, Brookfield Police Department.

Police say Porterfield admitted to buying the fireworks for her underage son, an interaction that was caught on police body camera video.

Officer: “Now, who bought the fireworks?”

Porterfield: “I did for ’em but I told them it doesn’t matter. I told you, you don’t do that like I told him. I yelled at him for that because you don’t put them in a bottle. That doesn’t, it don’t even make sense. You don’t do that, that’s not how they’re used.”

Under Ohio law, anyone under the age of 18 can’t handle or discharge fireworks.

“Fireworks are very dangerous and you have to use them safely. They did allow it, they did pass laws to make it legal but if you don’t follow those rules, injuries could happen,” Kasiewicz said.

As for Porterfield, a judge ordered that she not have any contact with minor children other than her own. She’s due back in Eastern District Court on June 22.