(WKBN) — A few weeks ago, a local monster truck team called “Bad Habit” unveiled its new truck.

It’s the first Jeep Gladiator Monster Truck — and it’s already making history.

Saturday night, driver Joe Sylvester broke the Guinness World Record for the World’s Fastest Monster Truck at 101.84 miles per hour.

He beat the record at the 45th annual Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire event at Summit MotorSports Park in front of 40,000 people.

It took lots of time and preparation on his and his teams end, with changing gearing and other stuff to make the top end speed very fast.

“We always just want to try to keep pushing the limits of the vehicle and of the sport, and keep on giving people a good show,” Sylvester said. “That’s what we do, we’re in the business of entertainment — people pay us to come see us put on a show with these trucks, and every time we get out on the track, we just try to keep upping our performances.”

Joe will be out at the Canfield fair in September for the Outlaw Monster Drags. He said what they travel around the country doing, they bring back to their hometown crowd.