YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local woman who lost her daughter to a fentanyl overdose said the billboards she has placed around the Valley are starting new conversations about the drug.

WKBN first reported on the story of Donna McAuley and her nonprofit A.M. Wake Up Call in May. McAuley started her nonprofit to honor her daughter Amanda who died in April.

She said she has gotten quite the response to her billboards, and she wants the billboards to continue getting the word out.

“My message I want to get across is how quickly a normal life can change in an instant as a result of not knowing, and Amanda didn’t know so she didn’t say no, and that is what I need to get the message out,” she said.

McAuley is planning some outreach events for A.M. Wake Up Call. Donations are being collected on the organization’s website.