YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the valley is expecting some extremely cold weather in the coming days, local agencies are stepping up to keep people warm.

The Warren Family Mission prepared for the cold snap Friday by setting up extra cots.

“Don’t let your pride get in the way to come in,” said Dominic Mararri of the Warren Family Mission. “It’s going to be cold.”

The mission has a capacity for over 100 men throughout its men’s program. It expects up to 30. Beds are ready, but the mission also wants to be ready to continue serving meals at its main facility, which doubles as a daily warming center.

“So for us it’s a bigger picture as far as not just preparing for cold weather but just preparing to keep everything afloat,” said Mararri.

Winter is not an easy time. The Warren Family Mission had a pipe break last year at its main building that dumped water in the mission.

“It’s not only hard on us as an organization to house people, but it’s also hard to keep everything going,” said Mararri.

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley had room for one man and two families at its facility as it was already cramped ahead of the cold.

“We rely a lot now that we’re at max capacity on those outside agencies that receive funding from the government to help the homeless population,” said John Muckridge of the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Weather conditions are tough and so is providing enough help for those who need it. When stretched at a time like this, the missions work with outside agencies that have been given resources to help those who are in need.

“And so they have different strategies and different things that they do to give people temporary shelter during this time,” said Muckridge.

The missions say they typically get an influx of calls before cold weather begins and they’re still able to take calls from anyone who might need temporary shelter.