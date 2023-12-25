WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Today might be Christmas, but some folks may still be in the giving spirit and thinking of making a tax-deductible donation before the end of the year.

The Warren Family Mission says if you’re considering making a donation, the organization could put it to good use. The Mission has several projects money could be used for. These include upgrades at the Hannah’s House, at the Men’s Facility, and other maintenance costs.

Plus the organization is still working to transform the old church sanctuary into a multipurpose community outreach center.

“There’s a lot of stuff that we have to do here at the Warren Family Mission, so if you need to make an end-of-year donation, please reach out,” said Dominic Mararri of the Mission. “We’d love to have that donation.”

Donations can be made online through the Mission’s website, dropped off in person at Tod Avenue in Warren, or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 311 Warren OH 44482.