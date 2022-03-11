WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As gas prices increase, the Warren Family Mission is hosting more food distributions to help out struggling families in the community.

Friday, it held “Free Milk Friday” at Packard Park in Warren.

The drive-thru event began at 9 a.m.

The Warren Family Mission partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and the City of Warren.

Along with milk, they provided dried cranberries, cheese and an assortment of goods to fill a pantry.

“It’s the best part of my job, getting to see people who are in need get fed, to feed their families, maybe to feed their neighbors who are in need,” said Paige Robinson, volunteer coordinator.

The Warren Family Mission serves lunch and dinner every day. It also hosts giveaways about every Friday during the warmer months at its pantry.