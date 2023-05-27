YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the Valley celebrates Memorial Day weekend, locals also remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

One service for fallen veterans took place Saturday morning at Calvary Cemetery on the city’s West Side.

Members of the Disabled American Veterans and the Austintown Fitch Junior ROTC took part in Saturday’s service, where they retired the cemetery flag and honored those who lost their lives while serving in battle.

Jim Stein of Catholic Cemeteries tells us the importance of not just Saturday’s event but the weekend in general.

“Out here, we have over 9,000 veterans graves, and, you know, Memorial Day isn’t a three-day weekend to kick off the start of summer. It is to remember the military personnel that lost their lives fighting,” said Jim Stein, the outreach manager at Catholic Cemeteries.

Stein says next year’s service will be the Saturday the week before Memorial Day weekend.