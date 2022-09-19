(WKBN) – A Warren firefighter who lost his life almost two years ago was finally honored for his sacrifice.

Lieutenant Don Beauchene, Jr. was recognized this weekend during the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The service honors members of the International Association of Firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Lt. Beauchene passed away in November 2020 from complications of COVID-19, which he contracted on the job.

He worked at the Warren Fire Department for 25 years.

His family and fellow Warren firefighters attended the ceremony in his honor.