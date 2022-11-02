(WKBN) – The Meals on Wheels program is struggling to find volunteer drivers to deliver meals to its clients.

Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit organization that provides hot, home-cooked meals at a minimal cost to clients who may not be able to cook or go out and buy their own food because of their health, age or other reasons.

“You don’t have to wonder who is gonna bring a meal today, am I going to get a meal today? You always will have one Monday through Friday,” said Davis Scott, vice president of Meals on Wheels Mahoning County.

Meals on Wheels had to raise the prices of their meals three to four months ago due to inflation.

According to the organization, because it is a non-profit, it has been difficult to make ends meet, but the services provided to the community are necessary.

Scott said volunteer drivers are able to assist the client and check in on them if they haven’t received their meal or they notice the meal is still at their front door. He said he was able to assist one customer who wasn’t feeling well by being there and being able to call the ambulance in time.

“The only live people they see all week are the Meals on Wheels drivers, so we’re a safety check, we’ll knock on the door, see how you’re doing are you feeling good,” said Scott.

According to Meals on Wheels, drivers can volunteer for as little as once a week or even a month. It takes about two hours to deliver meals each round.

If you are interested in volunteering for Meals on Wheels this holiday season, call the organization at 330-744-3583, and workers will take you through the scheduling process.