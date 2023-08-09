NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A job at McDonald’s comes with lots of perks. The company wants to let job seekers know what those are at a hiring event next week.

The event is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 14, at the McDonald’s restaurant in McKinley Heights. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and candidates could be hired on the spot.

If you go, bring a resume and be prepared for an interview. The company is specifically looking for hire for “back-to-school” hours and the night shift. Full and part-time positions are available.

Flexible schedules and tuition assistance are just some of the perks that come with the job.

More information is available online.