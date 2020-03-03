Local mayors come together to improve shared corridor along Route 422

"To re-clean that up and start bringing new businesses in here, that's what we're focusing on," said Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips

(WYTV) – The mayors of Youngstown and Campbell are working together to try and improve one of the main corridors through both cities, which they share.

It’s the Route 422 corridor, also known as McCartney Road. It runs from east to west, with Youngstown on the north side and Campbell on the south.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown and Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips have been talking and have agreed to go at it together.

Papa’s Bakery has been open for nine months on the Campbell side of the Route 422 corridor.

“The more traffic, the more people it’s going to bring to the area. I’m all for it,” said owner Jeremy Morales.

Morales had a busy afternoon on Monday selling sandwiches and pastries at his shop on McCartney Road.

“So to re-clean that up and start bringing new businesses in here, that’s what we’re focusing on. It’s in the beginning stages I’ll say that. But I will say keep your eyes on McCartney Road because you’re going to start seeing big changes,” Phillips said.

“We want to talk about how we can go to Columbus and to Washington and ask for funds to make sure those corridors are beautified together. So we’re talking that ‘one voice, one ask,'” Brown said.

The 422 corridor is not in horrible shape. There’s a Walgreens along with a Rite Aid, McDonald’s and Burger King. There’s a Belleria, Captain Fish and Chicken, Save a Lot and some other small businesses.

There’s even a new business going up, one that Phillips was proud to tout in a recent video.

“We’re on the corner of 12th Street and McCartney Road. What you see going on behind me is the demolition of the house that used to be here, making way for the new Dunkin’ Donuts coming to the city,” he said.

“I would love to see the corridor, some improvements on aesthetics but also make it an attraction for individuals who are coming from Pennsylvania to Youngstown State, or when you’re going to shop in there, there’s commercial and retail in that area as well,” Brown said.

Next to the Lincoln Knolls Plaza is a vacant lot that becomes overgrown and unsightly in the summer. Phillips wants it to be cleaned up and for the plaza itself to be improved.

“That property right there, even though it’s in the City of Youngstown, I’m going to help out my friend Mayor Tito Brown,” Phillips said.

“I’m looking forward to working with the mayor of Campbell. I think it’s something you’ll see happen more often now that mayors are coming together and figuring out what we have in common and what we can ask for together,” Brown said.

Phillips said he’s not only working with Youngstown but is also talking with business owners and religious leaders as well.