Local mayor to run for Lt. governor of Pa.

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The mayor of New Castle has officially launched his campaign for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania.

Chris Frye is running as a Republican for the statewide office.

He made the announcement at the Confluence Coffee Shop in downtown New Castle Wednesday night.

Frye is joining an already crowded field of candidates including four others Republicans.

He said he’s not willing to sit back and wait for things to change in Harrisburg and that’s why he’s choosing to run in the upcoming election.

“I’m running for Lt. Governor to be that conduit between our municipalities and our state government. To be a representative of our needs to find those solutions to evaluate state programs to meet the needs of the people,” said Frye.

If elected, Frye would take over the seat of incumbent Pa. Lt. Governor John Fetterman who is running for U.S. Senate.