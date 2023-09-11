NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — On Tuesday, Kenneth Kline will officially resign from his position as Newton Falls mayor.

Kline says he got a job offer that was too good to pass up. He will be taking on a supervisor role with the Juvenile Justice Center in Portage County.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, he can’t have this job and hold an elected office.

Kline says he won’t be re-running for mayor but his name will still be on the ballot because the ballots were already sent out. However, he says there will be signage where people vote telling them that a vote for him won’t count.

Kline says he told the Board of Elections on Monday that he won’t be re-running.