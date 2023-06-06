YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday was a big day at Northside Pool in Youngstown as Mayor Tito Brown took his annual dive into the pool ahead of opening day.

He was followed by the director of Parks and Recreation, Clemate Franklin.

The pool opens to the public this Wednesday at 1 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

The pool staff is filled with plenty of lifeguards to ensure a safe and fun summer.

A little fun fact, Brown was once a lifeguard at this same pool when he was young. He says this is a great place for families to go during the summer.

“This is a great opportunity. Good exposure for our kids, an outlet for them to figure out where we can go and have fun and be safe. So we wanna continue to push that. It’s just another opportunity for them to enjoy this community,” Brown said.

“Here’s the chief executive of the city reliving his youth and making sure we have a pool that’s in the city,” said Kevin Tarpley, park coordinator and Northside Pool manager.

Tickets are $4 for adults and $3 for 17 and younger.