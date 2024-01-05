YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The uniqueness of the Youngstown State University mascots is now being recognized by a national museum.

Pete and Penny are joining the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame. The design is being released as part of National Bobblehead Day which is Sunday. The Penguins are wearing their familiar red scarves, waving one of their flippers, and standing in front of the Y logo.

Pete and Penny will be making a special entrance to the museum.

“We tell people thanks for babbling into the museum. So I guess they’ll be waddling and babbling into the museum,” said Phil Sklar of the National Bobblehead Museum. “And yeah, it’s definitely going to be prominently displayed. I’m sure we’ll get people who are surprised to see them.

The Bobblehead Hall of Fame has 400 college mascots on display in Milwaukee. These special bobbleheads can also be ordered.

YSU is the only college with a penguin mascot.

