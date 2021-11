HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A 92-year-old veteran has been reunited with his ring.

On Tuesday, WKBN reported that Verne Gibson, of Howland, bought that ring decades ago from another veteran and that last week it had gone missing.

The customer service associate of a Walgreens in Niles found it and returned it this morning.

First News Reporter Nadine Grimley was there for the emotional exchange. You can watch 27 First News at 5 p.m. for the full story, or check back here for updates.