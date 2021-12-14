Local manufacturing company gives back to community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown company that makes products that are on nearly every shelf at the store showed its commitment to the community on Tuesday.

Trivium Packaging presented a $15,000 check to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

A company survey showed workers wanted to do more during its annual food drive.

They’re also donating 2,000 pounds of non-perishable food items and are eager to do even more.

“I’m proud that our team is able to do this this year and make a nice donation to the community. I think I speak for everybody that we’re all proud of what we do and we’re able to give back to the community in more ways than one,” said Trivium plant manager Michael Wood.

Tuesday was also Trivium’s “Day of Giving” as it gave each worker a ham and turkey for the holiday.

Trivium makes recyclable aluminum threaded bottles that hold beverages, personal care products and home care items.