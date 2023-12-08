AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In late October, tragedy hit Lewiston, Maine, when 18 people were killed in a mass shooting. Until a couple of weeks ago, the victims’ families had been grieving on their own, but a local man — over 700 miles away — used his talents to bring them together for the first time.

On Oct. 25, Cindy Young dropped her son Aaron off at a bowling alley in Lewiston to meet his father — her husband — something the two of them did three times a week.

“Bill and I, we were best friends. I mean, he really, truly was my best friend and you know, my son, he was my only boy, and the baby, you know. It’s devastating to me,” Young said.

“I wanted to show some love because they have emotional scars that will probably last forever,” said Ron Moore, Jr. of Austintown.

Over the years, Moore has used his talents to paint portraits to help people going through tragedy or to raise money for those in need.

“I get this message from Nutty Nettie’s Cafe and they say, ‘Hey, give me a call.’ Next thing I knew, I was flying to Lewiston,” he said.

“It was just the immediate families…private,” Young said. “Just the kind of thing to help get me out of that little fear bubble that I had. It was hard, but it was really nice to get there and talk to the other families as well.”

Moore said it was emotional for him as well.

The 18 portraits took Moore about 10 to 12 hours each — something to remind the families that somebody loves them, as he handed each of them a drawing of those they lost.

“You know, just to give us a little something extra to like… ‘Here, this is what I had to offer, pictures and hugs.’ You know, and he certainly delivered on both parts,” Young said.

Young said it’s difficult to accept what happened and right now, she’s focusing on being there for her two daughters.

“It’s difficult to get up every morning and not make my son lunch and drop him off at school while we talk about stuff,” she said. “It’s just day to day trying to get through.”

“Even if you don’t know each other, love each other,” Moore said. “Even across our country, if we learn to love each other, how much greater would our country be and our world be? The main focus is love.”

Cheryl Horton lost her brother in the shooting and is auctioning off Moore’s artwork to help the Sylvia family. The husband was seriously hurt in the shooting and can’t work, which is putting a strain on their finances.