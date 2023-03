MASURY, Ohio (WKBN)- A man from Sharon, Pennsylvania won thousands of dollars in an Ohio lottery prize.

According to a press release by the Ohio Lottery, Steven Jubelirer won $50,000 playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, Billion.

After mandatory state and federal taxes, he will receive $36,000.

Jubelirer purchased the winning ticket at Penn Ohio Lottery and Deli, located on South Irvine Avenue in Masury.

The game Billion is a $50 scratch-off with a top prize of $1 million a year for life.