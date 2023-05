WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man is in the hospital after being stabbed on his front porch, according to reports.

Warren police were called to a home on the 2200 block of W Market Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning in response to a report of a traumatic injury.

They arrived on scene and spoke with the stabbing victim before he was transported to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.

It is not yet known who stabbed the man or why.