SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A local man serving time for a murder in Trumbull County was involved in a fight at an Ohio prison that left another man dead.

Austin Burke, 25, was involved in a fight with Ruben Melendez, 65, of Arizona, at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told First News’s sister station WOWK.

After it was broken up, Melendez was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators said they believe Melendez died from trauma to the head.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said this is being investigated as a homicide and Burke is considered the main suspect, reports WOWK.

The case is expected to go before a Scioto County grand jury once the autopsy information comes back, according to the OSHP.

Burke is serving a life prison sentence after he was found guilty of killing 22-year-old Brandon Sample in Bristolville in 2017 and having a shank inside his jail cell while he was awaiting trial in the murder case.

Melendez was also serving time on a murder charge, according to the Highway Patrol.

