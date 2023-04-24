PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A Youngstown man working as a tax preparer based in the Warner Center in downtown Pittsburgh has been sentenced in a federal tax fraud case.

Brian A. VanDusen, 52, was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment and one year of probation after he was convicted of tax fraud following an investigation into his tax preparation company.

According to the court, VanDusen operated “Easy Tax Refund,” a tax preparation company located in Pittsburgh.

Between 2014 and 2018, VanDusen and tax preparers employed at this company reportedly prepared and transmitted hundreds of false federal income tax returns which falsified Schedule C profit and loss income from a business.

These falsified tax returns resulted in a total of $994,824 in illegal tax refunds.