WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield Township man received a two-year prison sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty in a revenge porn case last month.

Thomas Shepherd, III, 26, will also have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images in Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice’s courtroom.

Police said Shepherd took the private photos of five women and posted the images on Reddit in September 2021.

Prosecutors say at the time, one of the photos posted online was taken when the victim — who’s now an adult — was 12 years old.

Shepherd ended up pleading guilty in the case before his trial was set to begin.