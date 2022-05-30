(WKBN) – Memorial Day weekend usually calls for burgers on the grill, lots of swimming, maybe some fireworks too, but it’s much more than that.

Memorial Day is the Day we honor those who gave their lives serving our country.

One local man tells First News that freedom isn’t free. His uncle died during the Vietnam war.

Danny Drummond challenges everyone to take a moment today to remember the lives lost.

“When you’re outside today, having your hamburgers and hot dogs, or if you’re lucky enough to get a steak, just remember that although it is a day off from work, its a day to remember the sacrifice and the death of the men that died with their blood to give you that freedom to get up everyday and do what you want,” said Drummond.