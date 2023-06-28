CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – It all started 10 years ago when Jonathan Morales had a 14-foot food trailer. With that start and his drive for success, he recently reached one of his dreams.

“Being in the restaurant business for 25 years, it was a goal that I had and wanted to do,” Morales said.

Now Morales is the proud owner of Red Rican Food Truck. He says his roots in the food industry date back to his childhood.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a kid. You know, washing dishes, cleaning floors, then working fryers, then my dad had the confidence to say, ‘hey, go start making dough, go start making seasoning the porks,’” Morales said.

Morales says it’s been a dream of his to own a truck like this, but it wasn’t always easy. Especially during the pandemic, he faced setbacks and delays. But, he pushed through and says the truck turned out better than he ever imagined.

Even the name of the truck has a special meaning.

“Growing up… I was one of the only family members who had red hair. So, they would call me “Colorado” and colorado in Spanish is red… Hispanics in a lot of cultures, they all come from different shades, different hair colors, different eye colors… It’s very diverse,” he said.

Morales says the truck is about more than just the food, though. He says it’s about spreading the Puerto Rican culture throughout the community.

“I love my culture. I love the family aspect of being Puerto Rican and just how our culture is and how we care about each other. Even family, friends, the food, the music,” he said. “I appreciate my people, I appreciate the love. I’m not here to disappoint, and I’m gonna represent for us the best way I can.”

Morales sells everything from rice, pernil, which is pulled pork, to the customer favorite.

“Some people call them empanadas, we call them pastelillos. That’s a discussion that’s up for debate,” Morales said jokingly.

Morales says he has a message for anyone going after their dreams.

“Everything’s possible. You know, there’s always gonna be hiccups. There’s always gonna be problems. You’re always gonna run into something where you’re like awe man, this happened, and this happened. But that’s part of the journey, and it makes you stronger as you go on to say, ‘Hey, I overcame this, I overcame this,’” he said.

You can find out more information on where the Red Rican Food Truck will be located by following their Facebook page or call 330-540-9407.