PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — Sentencing will be April 12 for a Stoneboro man who pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to misusing Covoid-19 relief funds.

Martin Kobsik, entered a guilty plea to one count of theft of government property before U.S. Judge Susan Paradise Baxter in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania.

Kobsik faces a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kobsik got a $150,000 Covid disaster relief loan for his small business but instead used the money for a vacation, home improvements and other personal expenses. The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police investigated the case.

Kobsik remains free on bond pending sentencing.