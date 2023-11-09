PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man was convicted of committing crack cocaine trafficking and firearm crimes, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced on Wednesday in a press release.

Olshan said Sahire Walker, 45, of New Castle, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to charges for crimes going back to June 4, 2020, that include possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Walker could face a total sentence of at least five years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $2.25 million.

Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller is prosecuting this case, according to the press release. The New Castle Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation leading to Walker’s conviction.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 26, 2024, at 11 a.m.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels

of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to as well as make neighborhoods safer.