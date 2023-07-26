WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local man accused of having images and videos of child pornography entered a guilty plea to several charges in a Trumbull County court on Tuesday.

Dustin Bowman, 32, pleaded guilty to an amended indictment on five counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, second-degree felony charges.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment against Bowman in June.

According to the indictment, officers found that Bowman had several child porn images and videos, including one where a man was raping a 4- to 5-year-old, which he appeared to have helped create or publish.

Officials found the media in the spring of 2022.

Bowman will be sentenced at a later date, after a presentencing investigation.