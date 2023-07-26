WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local man accused of having images and videos of child pornography entered a guilty plea to several charges in a Trumbull County court on Tuesday.

Man sentenced on local rape charge Man sentenced on local rape charge

Dustin Bowman, 32, pleaded guilty to an amended indictment on five counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, second-degree felony charges.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment against Bowman in June.

According to the indictment, officers found that Bowman had several child porn images and videos, including one where a man was raping a 4- to 5-year-old, which he appeared to have helped create or publish.

Officials found the media in the spring of 2022.

Bowman will be sentenced at a later date, after a presentencing investigation.