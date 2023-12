LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A man from Salem was recently served with a secret indictment for allegedly starting a fire in the Columbiana County Jail.

According to court records, Grant D. Adams, 22, of Salem was indicted on an aggravated arson charge for allegedly starting a fire at the Columbiana County Jail on April 4.

It is a second-degree felony charge.

Adams’ arraignment is scheduled for January 4, 2024 at 1 p.m. in Columbiana County Municipal Court.