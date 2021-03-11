Local man accused of taking girlfriend’s child goes before judge

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Austintown is due back in court next week after being charged with taking his girlfriend’s child during an argument, as well as the woman’s car.

Rocky Kennedy appeared in Sebring Court Thursday on charges of abduction, grand theft and other charges.

Sheriff’s detectives said the incident started last Sunday in Sebring and also involved a brief chase with police.

In court, Judge Joe Schiavoni set Kennedy’s bond at $12,000. He remains in the Mahoning County Jail.