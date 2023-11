LACKAWANNOCK Twp., Pa (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a 29-year-old man after they got a tip from the Safe to Say Tip Line.

Louis Bendzak of West Middlesex was charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors.

The tip said an 11-year-old girl was sexually abused on October 29 in Lackawannock Township.

Bendzak is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.