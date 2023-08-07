YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A bench warrant has been issued for a Youngstown man who was previously deemed incompetent to stand trial and was ordered into treatment but failed to complete it.

Terrence Mott, 66, of Youngstown, was indicted in federal court last year and accused of making over 2,400 telephone calls to a Virginia-based power company. In December 2022, he was deemed incompetent to stand trial and was ordered into treatment for four months to restore his competency or render more treatment. However, a bed was not immediately available for Mott within the Bureau of Prisons and would not be available until September 25, 2023.

Mott was ordered to undergo treatment until the bed was ready, but the court filing said that he has not appeared for treatment since March 2023 and did not comply with substance abuse testing nor did he provide his supervising officer with a new address.

A pretrial release violation hearing was scheduled for July 25, but Mott did not show up. His attorney David Betras was there and told the judge he has not been able to reach Mott or his wife, who was designated as a third-party custodian at a prior hearing.

A probation officer assigned to Mott’s case also has been unable to reach him, the court filing stated.

A bench warrant for Mott was issued.